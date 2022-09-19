How is sale of ancestral land taxed for NRIs?

You are allowed to claim exemption on LTCG by investing them in another property or land as per the rules of Section 54F. The property may be constructed or purchased within one year before or two years after and must be situated in India. You should not own more than one residential house (other than the new one) on the date of transfer. You should not purchase within a period of 2 years or construct within 3 years of such date, any residential house (other than the new one). If you invest a portion of the sale proceeds, the exemption will be the proportion of the invested amount to the sale price or exemption i.e cost of new house x capital gains/net consideration.