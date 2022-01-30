How is STCG calculated for mutual funds?

In case the rent is to be paid by you directly to the landlord, as per the provisions of Section 194-IB of the Income-Tax Act, 1961, you are required to deduct income tax at the rate of 5%, only if the rent exceeds ₹50,000 per month, as per the prescribed procedures. Hence, in such case, the tax deduction at source should not be applicable, as the rental amount is less than ₹50,000 per month. Generally, where a non-individual assessee, is responsible for paying rent to a resident, then as per the provisions of Section 194-I of I-T Act, 1961, the payor is required to deduct income tax at the rate of 10%, at the time of credit/ payment of such rent to the payee. No deduction under this section is, however, required where the amounts of such income credited or likely to be credited or paid by such person, to the payee, during the financial year, does not exceed ₹240,000.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}