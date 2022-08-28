How is tax calculated on sale of a property?

We understand that you had sold residential property (held for more than 24 months before sale) in June 2019 and had deposited the long-term capital gain (‘LTCG’) in specified capital gain account scheme with State Bank of India within the prescribed timelines. Since you have not invested the amount for purchase or construction of any property within the prescribed period, the same shall be considered as taxable LTCG in the FY2022-23 (i.e. the FY in which period of 3 years from June 2019 is expired).