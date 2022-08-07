How is tax calculated on sale of apartment?

However, please note that in case you are not able to purchase/construct the new house within the specified period under this section, the amount of deduction claimed by you earlier shall be considered as taxable income in the year in which the time limit of three years from the date of transfer of the original asset expires. Further, in case the new house is transferred within a period of three years from the date of purchase or construction, then for the purpose of computing the capital gain, the LTCG for which deduction is claimed earlier will be reduced from the cost of acquisition of the new house.