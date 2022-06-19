How is tax computed for selling a house?

** As per the provisions of the I-T Act 1961, where the LTCA becomes the property of the taxpayer before 1 April 2001, the cost of acquisition (CoA) shall be the actual cost of the property or fair market value (FMV) as on 1 April 2001 (not exceeding stamp duty value of the property). Since the property is an LTCA, you are eligible for the benefit of adjusting the CoA based on the applicable Cost Inflation Index (CII). Further, the cost shall be increased for any expenses incurred for the improvement of the asset (assumed to be nil in the instant case).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}