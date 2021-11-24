How is tax on rent on multiple house properties determined?

When a taxpayer has vacant house properties apart from the one they live in, they have the option to declare any of the houses as self-occupied for taxation. It is recommended that you choose the house with lower annual value as deemed to be let out to reduce your tax outgo. For instance, if the net annual value of house A, house B and house C are ₹3 lakh, ₹ 2.5 lakh and ₹4 lakh, respectively, declaring house B as deemed to be let out will result in lesser tax outgo between the three. Even if house B is vacant, you can still declare house B as self-occupied and report notional rent on the other house properties.