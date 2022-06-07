How is the gifting of money or property to a relative taxed?

Broadly speaking, that title to the shares will be complete once your position as a legal heir is crystallized. Appropriate proceedings for obtaining grant of letters of administration or a succession certificate may be filed before the relevant court, depending on the advice of your attorney. Such proceedings can be filed by you, however, the same will include issuance of notice to your sister, who also should be on board with this approach. If your sister does not object to the same, the grant can be issued in your name. Once the letters of administration/succession certificate is obtained, you can approach the company and get your entitlement (i.e., 50% shares) transferred in your name.