How is the income of a senior citizen taxed?

I am 65 years old. My income in financial year 2021-22 was ₹7.49 lakh, including pension amount of ₹5.32 lakh and interest income of ₹2.17 lakh. According to my calculation, ₹3 lakh will be basic exemption, ₹50,000 will be standard deduction, ₹1.5 lakh 80C deduction for PPF, ₹50,000 under 80TTB and ₹50,000 for mediclaim. Subtracting all the exemption and deduction should bring my net taxable income to ₹1.49 lakh, and so I am not liable to pay any income tax. However, as per my income tax return filing, the total income is ₹4.49 lakh. Adjusted total income under alternative minimum tax where applicable is ₹4.49 lakh. I am unable to understand this.

