How is the sale of a pagdi flat in Mumbai taxed after its redevelopment?

It is assumed that Pagdi of the property is only in relation to the tenancy and possessory rights to occupy the property and the same is not equivalent to the legal ownership of the property. At no stage, your grandmother/ your mother or you have legal and ownership rights to the property (pre-post redevelopment). Further, no alteration/ modification/ transfer of tenancy rights will take place at the time of redevelopment and no consideration will be received by you against the same.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}