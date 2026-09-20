How is your financial health? Answer a few simple questions to find out where you stand in investment, insurance, loans

A regular salary does not always mean your finances are healthy. Insurance, savings, debt and retirement planning also matter. SEBI’s own Financial Health Check quiz helps you review these areas.
We are sharing the outcomes for different situations so you can compare your habits. Answer honestly to understand what looks good. Identify where you may need to make some practical changes.
A: The quiz begins by asking whether anyone depends on you financially. It then checks if you have life insurance cover of 15 to 20 times your annual income. Having this cover receives approval.
Otherwise, it recommends term insurance, naming dependents as nominees. Those with sufficient wealth may select “not applicable” if such cover seems unnecessary.
A: Without insurance, the quiz recommends buying personal cover. Its suggested minimum is ₹5 lakh or half your annual income, whichever is higher. With only employer insurance, it suggests considering personal cover at the same level.
Existing personal policyholders can consider a super top-up for additional protection. Both personal and employer coverage receive approval, as does government health insurance.
A: Knowing its terms helps with cashless treatment and reimbursement claims. Knowing only the basics means you should read further. If unfamiliar, read the policy carefully to understand claim conditions.
A: If not, build accessible emergency savings covering at least 6 months of expenses. The quiz suggests a separate savings account for immediate access.
If you manage only small emergencies, target 6-12 months of expenses. Confidence in handling emergencies receives a positive response.
A: Paying fully before each due date receives approval. Occasionally falling short brings advice to reduce spending. Frequent shortfalls prompt stronger advice: return the card and seek professional debt guidance.
The quiz warns of an annual interest rate of around 40% on outstanding dues. Actual charges depend on your card’s terms.
A: Having none receives approval. Otherwise, the quiz recommends clearing these loans quickly because their interest rates are high.
A: If yes, reduce debt and consider refinancing. Lower repayments encourage keeping debt low. Having no debt brings advice to invest towards retirement and financial independence.
A: If yes, continue controlling spending. Otherwise, set monthly limits for needs and wants, keeping optional spending within limits.
A: Use SEBI’s financial goal planner to calculate or check your required savings. Adequate investing receives approval. If behind, start planning and investing with discipline.
A: Sharing details helps when you cannot manage money yourself. If already shared, consider adding a registered investment adviser’s contact details.
A: Add missing nominations and inform nominees. The quiz also recommends making a will. Where possible, keep nominees aligned with the people named to inherit your assets.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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