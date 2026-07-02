How ITR will decide motor accident compensation: SC issues new guidelines for salaried, self-employed and non-filers

Whether someone is a salaried employee, self-employed professional or someone who did not file income tax return (ITR) in previous years, the Supreme Court has now clarified how a claimant's income should be assessed while deciding their motor accident compensation, according to a New Indian Express report.
These guidelines aim to bring uniformity in motor accident compensation cases, where victims or their legal heirs receive monetary support to cover losses, injuries, or damages caused by the incident.
The verdict was announced while hearing an appeal filed by an insurance company against a high court order that had fixed the deceased person's income by picking the highest tax returns from the last five years.
The apex court disapproved this approach, observing that selecting the highest return in isolation could lead to inflated compensation awards and place an unfair financial burden on insurers.
A two-judge bench of justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh said during that hearing that tax refunds are statutory records and carry a presumption of correctness. They also clarified how income of claimants will be determined based on their sources of earnings:
This ruling came after the bench observed there is no straitjacket formula for computing income under the Motor Vehicles Act. It held that while determining compensation based on ITRs, tribunals must distinguish between salaried employees and self-employed individuals, given the nature of their earnings, according to the news report.
The apex court further said tribunals are not bound to rely strictly on ITRs in every case. If a person's tax return for a particular year reflects exceptionally high income due to a one-time gain or unusually low income because of abnormal losses, the tribunal may deviate from it.
Where ITRs are not filed, courts may rely on Form 26AS, bank statements or salary slips, but must record reasons for doing so, the SC bench said.
It also noted fluctuation in income of self-employed victims needs to be factored in. It could arise from the nature of the business, growth pattern and impact of death on the business and its potential growth.
The court directed its registry to circulate the guidelines to all Motor Accident Claims Tribunals and high courts across the country to ensure uniform application in pending and future matters
A victim or their families can submit a claim under Section 166 in the following locations, depending on their eligibility:
Once the tribunal is identified, one can engage a lawyer to prepare and file the claim under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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