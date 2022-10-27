How KYC compliance will help insured file claims2 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 10:25 PM IST
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) is planning to make KYC (know your customer) details mandatory for general insurers from 1 November. It should be noted that KYC documents have to mandatorily produced at the time of making insurance claims. The Irdai proposal will only bring this requirement forward to the time of buying the policy, making the claim process less cumbersome.