How KYC compliance will help insured file claims

“Policyholders will not lose health insurance benefits because of a lack of KYC details," says Sanjiv Bajaj, joint chairman and MD, Bajaj Capital. “Currently, KYC details are voluntary at the time of buying a non-life policy. However, providing KYC documents such as address and identity proof is mandatory for making health insurance claims of ₹1 lakh or above. Now, the regulator is planning to make KYC details mandatory at the time of buying the policy," said Bajaj. KYC norms will be mandatory for both new as well as existing customers.