How late credit card payments affect your credit score—and what you can do about it

While credit cards have a lot of benefits and convenience, they come with a measure of responsibility. Forgetting the payment due date is one of the most common yet costly mistakes cardholders make. A day late can unleash a cascade of consequences, including penalties, late fees, and a deterioration of your credit.

This guide will explain late payment fees, the repercussions late payment fees may have on your finances, and some common-sense tips to avoid on time charges.

What are credit card late payment charges? When you do not pay the minimum amount due by the billing due date, banks charge late payment fees or penalties. The late payment fees depend upon:

The unpaid balance.

The credit card issuers policy.

Whether this is a one-time hiccup or happens regularly. How do late payments affect your credit score? Every late payment is reported to credit bureaus, and there will be repercussions.

One late payment can:

Decrease your credit score by anywhere from fifty to hundred points.

Remain on your credit profile for seven years.

Result in decreased odds of getting approved for a loan, and a credit card. Even if your finances aren’t impacted in other ways, it has a negative impact on your overall creditworthiness.

Other consequences beyond late fees Interest on outstanding dues: Once a due date is missed, interest (up to 40% per annum on some cards) starts accruing on the outstanding balance and on every new purchase, until you pay back what you owe. Reduction in interest-free period: You are given 45-50 days of interest-free credit, but this period ends as soon as you miss a payment and you are then charged interest until you pay your balance in full. Lower credit limit: If you repeatedly miss payments, the issuer will lower your limit or maybe suspend your credit card altogether. GST on penalties: Late fees are considered to be subject to GST, and thus increase the cost to you even more.

Why do card issuers charge late fees? Consider paying the bill on time as a sign of reliability to lenders. With late payers, banks have the right to charge late fees not only to compensate for the greater credit risk they have, but also as a deterrent and as a method evidently recognised by all consumers to guide them towards more responsible use of their money.

How to avoid late payment penalties? Set up auto-debit: Make sure to set your bank account to auto-debit every month at least the minimum amount due.

Make sure to set your bank account to auto-debit every month at least the minimum amount due. Turn on alerts and reminders: Most banks and applications allow SMS or app notifications that can be set to two or three days before the due date.

Most banks and applications allow SMS or app notifications that can be set to two or three days before the due date. Choose an easy billing cycle: To help manage cash flow easier, try to schedule the due date nearer to your payday.

To help manage cash flow easier, try to schedule the due date nearer to your payday. Be proactive with your statement: Even if you do not use a credit card too often you can benefit from reviewing your statement to protect against errors and hidden fees.

In conclusion, along with incurring fees, late credit card payments also damage your credit standing as well. The short term repercussions can be a wide range of credit score damage, late fees and increasing interest. You are able to utilise a credit card without adding any bad debt by being vigilant, setting up automatic payments, and making smart financial plans.

