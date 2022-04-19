How legal heirs can find out investments of their deceased kin

Assuming your friend’s immediate family (being the legal heirs of the deceased) have access to the deceased’s emails, they may be able to obtain the CAS from his emails, or via physical records maintained by the deceased. They can also perhaps go through the bank records like bank statements or bank passbooks of the deceased to find out about his investments. Sending a written request to the NSDL and/or CDSL seeking all the investments of the deceased based on his PAN can also be considered. They can also check the previous tax and related filings, or correspondence with his chartered accountant/lawyer, to see if any such assets were discussed. We are assuming that the deceased did not leave any Will, which could have listed out his holdings.