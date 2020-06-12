How lenders are preparing for surge in gold loan demand

The non-banking financial companies (NBFC) focused on gold loans are already witnessing higher demand. "There is certainly a demand for gold loans that is being witnessed in the market currently, however, we believe that it will be sometime before we start seeing a notable surge in terms of assets under management (AUM) growth. We also feel that with Unlock 1.0 now in place, markets are gradually opening up, and this will probably lead to a great demand for gold loans in the coming weeks and months," said George Alexander Muthoot, managing director, Muthoot Finance.