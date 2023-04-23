How Life Insurance Agents Beat Back a Tech Onslaught
- Startups tried to bypass salespeople but now embrace them
A decade ago, technology startups were planning to steamroll the stodgy life-insurance industry.
A decade ago, technology startups were planning to steamroll the stodgy life-insurance industry.
They thought the glad-handing life-insurance agent who cornered customers at Little League games and closed deals at the kitchen table was a relic. Snazzy websites and sophisticated analytics would replace the one-on-one sales pitches and tedious application process that often involved a medical exam.
They thought the glad-handing life-insurance agent who cornered customers at Little League games and closed deals at the kitchen table was a relic. Snazzy websites and sophisticated analytics would replace the one-on-one sales pitches and tedious application process that often involved a medical exam.
The agents won the battle, and now the tech firms are courting them. Of seven startups that together raised more than $1.2 billion to sell life insurance directly to consumers, at least five now promote services to help agents sell policies, according to Coverager.com, which tracks so-called insurtech activity. One of the startups, five-year-old Sproutt, last month bought an insurance brokerage.
“Our vision was, ‘Let’s modernize the industry,’ " said Yoav Shaham, co-founder and chief executive of Sproutt. He assumed Sproutt could sell policies without agents. As it turned out, many customers had health issues that disqualified them from the available policies, and only 30% to 40% of applicants made a purchase, he said.
Going directly to consumers “was not making commercial sense," he said. The March acquisition of the brokerage firm was a way to jump-start the new direction of “modernizing the work of agents as part of modernizing the overall sales experience."
Many of the tech firms now better appreciate an old industry adage: Life insurance is sold, not bought. Many also underestimated the cost of search and other advertising to draw consumers to their websites, according to industry analysts, consultants, executives and the insurtechs themselves.
With most people, “you need a human being to sit opposite you and say, ‘Look at your two kids. What would happen to them?’ " said Drew Aldrich, who worked in the life-insurance industry before moving into venture capital. His insurance-focused Viewpoint Ventures fund is considering investments in startups.
Many big life insurers, who supply most of the policies sold by the startups, are cheering for insurtechs’ success, whichever route they go. U.S. individual-life sales, as measured by policy count, have been largely flat for 15 years at around 10 million, according to industry-funded research firm Limra. A 5% sales spurt related to Covid-19 in 2021 proved short-lived: The number of policies sold dropped 10% last year.
Insurtechs typically coordinate with insurers to use some type of accelerated underwriting to quickly size up customers’ health status. Some tap in to prescription-drug histories or other digital health records, with customer permission, which can eliminate the need for medical exams and blood work. Insurtechs typically sell policies from several different insurers.
Carriers with in-house agents aren’t surprised that the insurtechs are pivoting to agents.
Glenn Williams, president of life-insurance and financial-services firm Primerica Inc., said his company’s more than 135,000 full- and part-time agents are in people’s homes, “drinking your coffee, eating your brownies…getting the sale done." The competition isn’t so much insurtech as entertainment-streaming services, which crowd people’s budgets, he said. Primerica is adopting new technology to simplify transactions.
Many insurers actually no longer have in-house agents. To save costs, over the past two decades they slashed their in-house ranks and turned to independent agents, stock brokerages and financial-adviser networks.
There was a downside: The insurers compete against not just other insurers’ policies but also mutual funds, portfolio-management services and financial-planning services, said Scott Stolz, who was president of the insurance group at Raymond James Financial Inc. for 15 years through 2021. “Most advisers just don’t think it’s worth their time" to sell life insurance, he said.
The insurtechs say that is where their tweaked business models fit in.
In late 2021, startup EthosLife.com, one of the original direct-to-consumer insurtechs, teamed up with independent agency Goosehead Insurance Inc., whose 2,400 agents mostly sell car and home policies. Many have avoided life insurance because “you are asking a lot of health questions that, quite frankly, are uncomfortable to ask," said Goosehead Vice President of Sales Brian Pattillo.
Still, it is logical to promote life insurance to a home-insurance client if there is a mortgage on the house, he said. Goosehead agents can send clients a link to Ethos’s digital application.
Some insurtechs used agents from the start, but that model hasn’t always worked as envisioned. In 2019, Prudential Financial Inc. paid $2.3 billion for agency Assurance IQ. The startup used internet marketing techniques to steer potential customers to its websites, with agents available to offer advice. But sales have fallen far short of projections, and Prudential has written down most of the unit’s value.
Some founders of the newest generation of startups are drawing on previous experience with big insurers’ efforts to sell directly to consumers, both successful and unsuccessful. At startup Plum Life, founders include veterans of a MetLife Inc. experiment that tried to sell policies at self-service kiosks in Walmart stores. At the checkout counter, shoppers would pay $5 for the first month of life-insurance coverage, and then activate the small policies with a call to MetLife.
The project didn’t meet sales expectations and MetLife discontinued it. MetLife spun off most of its U.S. retail life-insurance operations in 2017.
Longtime agent Todd Hall is using Plum Life’s agent-focused technology as he expands his Tampa, Fla., marketing organization, named InsurTech Hub. “People still want the ability to pick up the phone and talk to somebody," he said, but “there is such a need in the marketplace for digital processes" to help agents streamline sales.
As he was considering signing up with Plum Life, he recalled a client who was too busy to complete the life-insurance application process he began several months before. Mr. Hall proposed to the client that he test Plum Life’s online system. The result: a larger policy for less money, and no blood work. “It made it easier for us," said Michelle Ramirez, the beneficiary of her husband’s $300,000 policy. To have gotten the policy the old-fashioned way, “he literally would have had to take a day off."