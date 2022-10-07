How life insurance policies are taxed?

As a quick refresher, ULIPs are policies where you pay the premium for a certain number of years(usually around 5), which the insurer invests for you, along with offering a life insurance cover (usually for a sum insured of 10 lakhs). After the premium payment term is over, there is a holding period (eg: 5 more years) and then you receive a maturity benefit. So one example of a ULIP is one where you pay 1 lakh a year for 5 years, and 5 more years later, the insurer returns to you a lump sum of 10 lakhs*. If you pass away in this time frame, your beneficiaries receive an additional death benefit of INR 10 lakhs.

