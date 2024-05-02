How life insurance policies still take advantage of tax loopholes
Summary
- Whatever premium-payout combination one designs, the point remains that the IRR in traditional life insurance plans tends to be poor.
Life insurance policies have hitherto enjoyed the patronage of its subscribers, mostly because of its tax advantages. That changed last year, when the maturity proceeds of high-premium life insurance policies (wherein the premium is more than Rs5 lakh annually) were made taxable—for all such policies sold on or after 1 April 2023. The proceeds are treated as income from other sources and taxed as per the slab rate of a policyholder. While this is more a well-known fact now, what is less discussed is the process of computing the taxable proceeds in such plans. Will every penny of the maturity amount be taxable or are there deductions? This is where things get interesting.