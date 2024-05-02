How life insurance policies still take advantage of tax loopholes

Some insurance industry experts claim that such plans are currently being sold on the premise that payouts will not be taxable unless the aggregate premiums paid during the premium payment term get adjusted against it. To deduce this, we have taken the case of a non-linked, non-participating savings plan of an insurance company for a 25-year policy period subscribed to by a 54-year-old individual from a leading life insurance company. The annual premium to be paid in this case over a period of 10 years is Rs25 lakh and payouts start from the 11th year onwards. The payout is fixed at Rs31.34 lakh for 15 years. Should the annual payout of ₹31.34 lakh be taxable since the annual policy premium is more than Rs5 lakh? Of course, yes! But all the payouts will not be taxable.