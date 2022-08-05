How loan EMIs, bank FDs could be impacted by RBI's interest rate hike

Speaking on how one's retail loan's EMIs and bank fixed deposits (FDs) will be impacted from this RBI's decision for interest rate hike, SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, "After RBI raising key interest rates, banks are expected to raise interest rates on retail loans like personal loan, home loan, auto loan, etc. So, one's EMI on home loan, car loan, bike loan, etc. are expected to go northward after this RBI's rake hike in third successive MPC meeting. However, at the same time, banks are expected to raise interest rates on bank deposits like bank FD and other terms deposits. So, the decision is a bad news for borrowers and good news for depositors." The SEBI registered expert said that the move is aimed to containing inflation and hence banks are expected shortly to raise interest rate on both retail loans and bank deposit to squeeze money from the market..

