How long do you need to stay invested to avoid negative returns? This data has an answer

It is often advised that investors stay invested in equities for the long term, but a critical question is frequently left out — what exactly does “long term” really mean?
Recently, FundsIndia released a report - Wealth Conversations - that provides interesting long-term investment insights on equity, debt, gold, real estate, asset allocation and diversification. Here's what the report reveals about – how long is long term.
The data shows that over the last few decades, markets have witnessed sharp drawdowns of 30–50%, and yet the indices recovered within 1–3 years.
Moreover, it also points at a clear pattern in equity returns across holding periods, with returns peaking around the 7th year. After following that the chances of strong positive chances improves significantly, while short-term volatility tends to smoothen out.
This provides a key investor behavioural insight—equities begin to show wealth-creation potential once investors stay invested for at least 7 years, it is critical threshold where compounding starts working meaningfully in favour of investors.
So, that way, it kind of answers our question that 7 years and beyond can be considered as long term.
The report also notes that equity risks are temporary in nature, while recovery and wealth creation are driven by time in the market.
Despite these fluctuations, long-term holding periods have consistently rewarded investors. For example, if investors stay invested for across 5–20 year horizons, their equity portfolios have delivered double-digit returns. Even conservative asset allocation combinations involving equity, debt, and gold have shown stable long-term returns with controlled downside risk.
The FundsIndia reports also found that Indian equities delivered annual returns of 13.2% over 10 years, 11.3% over 15 years and 11.4% over 20 years. At that pace, investments would have multiplied roughly 3.5 times in 10 years, 5 times in 15 years and nearly 8.7 times over two decades.
US equities performed even better, delivering annualised returns of 19.4% over 10 years, 19.8% over 15 years and 15.2% over a 20-year period, with money multiplying at 5.9x, 15x and 17.01x over similar periods.
As compared to that, real estate provided a return of 5.6% and 7.9% in 15 and 20 years and debt instruments provided returns in the range to 7.5% to 7.6% over the same period.
Equity investing rewards patience. As the investment horizon increases, the chances of negative returns narrows, while the possibility of earning over 7-10% returns rises significantly.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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