How long does it take to offset upfront cost of EV?

It should be noted that since the running cost of an EV is majorly responsible for cancelling out its high purchase, net saving is possible only when the car is driven regularly. For instance, in the same example of Tata Nexon and Nexon EV Prime, if the average annual commute is 10,000 km (around 27 km daily), the ownership cost of an EV car will be higher by ₹2.19 lakh compared to petrol one in six years. It may take about 10 years to offset the purchase cost (see graphic), but that is roughly around the time the battery may also have to be replaced (costing about ₹6 lakh) or the car is put up for sale.

