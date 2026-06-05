How mAadhaar users can switch to the new Aadhaar app: Step-by-step guide

The existing mAadhaar app is set to be retired soon and replaced with a redesigned Aadhaar application that offers enhanced security, stronger authentication methods and greater control over personal data sharing, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced last month.
As part of the transition, UIDAI has been urging users to switch to the new Aadhaar app, which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices. Separately, the authority has extended its free online Aadhaar document update service by one year, allowing residents to update and verify their identity and address documents on the Aadhaar portal at no extra cost.
According to an official UIDAI memorandum, the facility will now remain available until 14 June 2027, rather than ending on 15 June 2026 as previously announced. The new Aadhaar app was officially launched on 28 January 2026.
Users of the existing mAadhaar app can easily switch to the new Aadhaar app by following the given steps:
Step 1: Download the new Aadhaar app from the app store (available on both Android and iOS). Meanwhile, you may also uninstall the mAadhaar app.
Step 2: Log in using your existing Aadhaar credentials. You must enter your Aadhaar number and mAadhaar PIN, then select OTP verification as per your convenience.
Step 3: Complete a one-time biometric authentication.
Step 4: Set a 6-digit numeric password for extra security on the new Aadhaar app.
Once these steps are completed, the new Aadhaar app will be ready to use. Users can then manage their Aadhaar details, authentication, and document-sharing needs through the new application.
The redesigned Aadhaar app is designed around security, privacy, and convenience. Here are some features of the new app:
The new Aadhaar app can be downloaded on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. To download and use the Aadhaar app, follow these steps:
Once installed, users can use the new Aadhaar app for identity verification, document sharing, profile management and updating Aadhaar details. By transitioning from mAadhaar, users gain access to enhanced security features, greater control over their personal information and a more convenient digital identity management experience.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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