How mAadhaar users can switch to the new Aadhaar app: Step-by-step guide

The existing mAadhaar app is set to be retired soon and replaced with a redesigned Aadhaar application that offers enhanced security, stronger authentication methods and greater control over personal data sharing, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced last month.

As part of the transition, UIDAI has been urging users to switch to the new Aadhaar app, which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices. Separately, the authority has extended its free online Aadhaar document update service by one year, allowing residents to update and verify their identity and address documents on the Aadhaar portal at no extra cost.

According to an official UIDAI memorandum, the facility will now remain available until 14 June 2027, rather than ending on 15 June 2026 as previously announced. The new Aadhaar app was officially launched on 28 January 2026.

How to switch from mAadhaar to the new Aadhaar app? Users of the existing mAadhaar app can easily switch to the new Aadhaar app by following the given steps:

Step 1: Download the new Aadhaar app from the app store (available on both Android and iOS). Meanwhile, you may also uninstall the mAadhaar app.

Step 2: Log in using your existing Aadhaar credentials. You must enter your Aadhaar number and mAadhaar PIN, then select OTP verification as per your convenience.

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Step 3: Complete a one-time biometric authentication.

Step 4: Set a 6-digit numeric password for extra security on the new Aadhaar app.

Once these steps are completed, the new Aadhaar app will be ready to use. Users can then manage their Aadhaar details, authentication, and document-sharing needs through the new application.

Features of the New Aadhaar App The redesigned Aadhaar app is designed around security, privacy, and convenience. Here are some features of the new app:

Face ID-based Aadhaar authentication

QR-based contact card for sharing contact details securely

One-click biometric lock and unlock

Consent‑based selective data sharing

Addition of up to five Aadhaar profiles on one device

Mobile number and address update facility How to download the new Aadhaar app? The new Aadhaar app can be downloaded on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. To download and use the Aadhaar app, follow these steps:

Open the Google Play Store (for Android users) or Apple App Store (For iOS users).

Search for the official “Aadhaar” app by UIDAI.

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