How many more interest rate hikes can we expect from the Reserve Bank?
It is the latest inflation data that shapes expectations on RBI’s rate action
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has hiked the repo rate, the rate used to signal interest rates in the economy, by 2.5% in a pretty short span of time, between May 2022 and February. It may not convey much, when we look only at this data point of 2.5 %. However, it is significant.