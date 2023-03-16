How many more interest rate hikes can we expect from the Reserve Bank?

A lot has been made of the reduced interest rate differential between India and US. That, in reality, is not as big a variable for RBI’s MPC as popularly perceived. If it is about FPI investments in bonds in India i.e. higher interest rates in India would induce FPI investments, the fact is, they hold only a miniscule component of outstanding stock. In government bonds, FPIs hold less than 1% of the outstanding stock of ₹91.4 trillion, at ₹0.76 trillion. In corporate bonds, they hold 2.6% of the outstanding stock of ₹40.9 trillion. There is no compelling reason to hike rates just to woo them. Then comes the issue of interest rate support of our currency. The theory is that higher interest rates would induce investment flows into India, thus strengthening the rupee. The fact, however, is that investments by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in equity in India is multiple times higher than FPI investments in bonds. Equity investments are driven by growth in India, which is supported by lower interest rates, rather than higher interest rates.

