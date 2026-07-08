How many mutual funds should you own? Experts explain the right portfolio mix

When it comes to mutual funds, more isn't necessarily better. While diversification is essential, owning too many schemes can result in repeated exposure to the same stocks and unnecessary complexity. So, how many mutual funds are actually enough to build a well-balanced portfolio? Experts say the answer is surprisingly simple.
“If you’re just starting out with mutual funds, you really don’t need to go overboard. Three to six funds are more than enough,” suggests Sonam Srivastava, Founder of Wright Research, as each mutual fund already packs in 50 to 100 stocks, so mutual fund investors are already getting a good mix
Meanwhile, Divam Sharma, Co-founder & Fund Manager, Green Portfolio, said the right number depends on your investment goals, risk appetite and the need for diversification. Similar to Srivastava's recommendation, he says “holding 4–6 well-chosen funds across different categories is generally sufficient to build a diversified portfolio”
The real issue isn’t a lack of variety, but actually ending up with too much of the same thing. For example, if you pick five large-cap funds, you’re probably just buying the same stocks again and again, which doesn’t help. This essentially makes the portfolio difficult to monitor while diluting the potential impact of high-conviction investments.
“A smarter way is to pick your funds with a bit of thought: maybe one large-cap for stability, one mid-cap for some growth, a small-cap for that extra kick, and if you want to play it safe, a debt fund as well,” says Srivastava.
This way, you cover different parts of the market, avoid unnecessary overlap, and your portfolio stays easy to track and manage. At the end of the day, it’s always better to focus on picking good funds rather than just adding more and more.
Adding to that, Sharma says, it is also essential to review the portfolio periodically to ensure it remains aligned with their long-term financial objectives.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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