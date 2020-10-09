How MF dividends return investors’ own money as taxable income

Here’s an example to explain this. Let’s assume a mutual fund is launched at a net asset value (NAV) of ₹10 and appreciates to ₹15. You enter the mutual fund at ₹15 and it further increases to ₹17. At this point the fund books all its profits and declares a dividend of ₹7 and the NAV of the fund falls back to ₹10. You, the investor, will get back not just the profit on your investment ( ₹2) but also ₹5 which for you is your own capital. This entire dividend amount ( ₹7) is taxed at your slab rate (which could be as high as 30%) even though your real profit is only ₹2. Under Sebi rules, mutual funds are allowed to declare dividends from their realized profits. However these profits may well have been made before you entered the fund and, hence, they are not really profits for you.