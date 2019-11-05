How micro-mobility solutions can help cover short distances

Micromobility refers to modes of transport that are very lightweight. This includes vehicles like electric scooters, bicycles and electric pedal-assisted bicycles. These vehicles can typically run at speeds of up to 50km per hour. The primary condition for a vehicle category being classified as micro-mobility is for the gross vehicle weight to be less than 500kg.

Implementations of micro-mobility solutions started becoming popular around 2010 as a way to bridge the “last mile" connectivity gap, especially for commuters.

The industry has since grown to offer app-based vehicle-sharing options in urban areas.

In India, micro-mobility still relies largely on docks, which means the vehicles have to be picked up and dropped off in designated locations.

But the second generation of sharing service technology employs a dock-less model, in which vehicles can be left anywhere or within a geo-fenced area.