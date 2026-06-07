How Millennials and Gen Z can improve credit health and build a strong credit score for future financial success

We live in an era where financial decisions can shape families' futures. An individual's decision shapes long-term economic opportunities. As a result, credit health has emerged as a critical pillar of personal finance planning.

Especially for young and emerging borrowers, businessmen, and investors across the country, maintaining a strong credit score and a clean credit profile is no longer just about securing low-interest loans; it is about building financial resilience and creditworthiness, and showcasing integrity.

This is because a good credit score can help an individual secure better financial products, build a solid foundation for future wealth creation, and ensure that borrowing remains a pleasant experience.

Rohit Garg, Co-Founder & CEO, Olyv, explains this idea in detail, stating, "The relationship between young Indians and credit is undergoing a fundamental transformation. What was once viewed primarily as a borrowing tool is now increasingly being recognised as an important indicator of overall financial health. Millennials are actively strengthening their credit profiles to support major life goals such as home ownership and long-term wealth creation, while Gen Z is embracing credit awareness much earlier in their financial journey.”

He further added, “This growing focus on credit health reflects a broader shift towards informed and proactive financial management. According to TransUnion CIBIL’s Credit Monitoring Goes Mainstream Report, 183 million Indians were actively monitoring their credit scores, with Gen Z accounting for nearly 29% of the monitoring base. The data highlights how younger consumers are taking greater ownership of their financial futures by regularly tracking and improving their credit standing. As financial products become more digital and accessible, a strong credit score is increasingly being viewed not just as a prerequisite for borrowing but as a foundation for financial resilience, flexibility, and access to future opportunities.”

Significance of credit-related awareness These developments highlight the ongoing emergence of credit-related awareness among Millennials and Gen Z. They establish that, from here on, it will be extremely important for all future aspiring borrowers aiming to secure a personal loan, home loan, credit card, or any other form of credit to maintain a good credit score. A high credit score, preferably a score of more than 750, will continue to remain a significant metric that will boost individual borrowing profiles.

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Keeping this in mind, let us look at practical ways that can be used by Millennials and Gen Z entering the credit system to quickly learn, understand credit terms, methods and ways, along with the same, boost and improve their credit scores, so that they can borrow loans easily at low rates

5 practical ways to improve your credit score

1. Pay bills and EMIs on time If you are thinking about borrowing funds, be clear: you should first build a sensible repayment plan. Make sure that all your pending EMIs, credit card bills, etc., are cleared within the stipulated time. This is one of the most important factors that can directly affect your credit score. Even a minor blip or a single delay can have a negative impact on your credit score.

2. Keep credit utilisation low Never overextend your credit. This will help you improve your credit score immensely, as you will not appear credit hungry. It is wise to use less than 30% of your total permitted credit limit. For example, if your credit limit on your credit card is ₹50,000, do not use more than ₹15,000 of this limit as a rule, so that you do not appear ‘credit deficient’

3. Monitor your credit report regularly Once you actively enter the area of credit usage, i.e., avail a new personal loan, credit card or home loan, you should develop the habit of reviewing your credit report properly so that you can identify and report mistakes. This will help you protect and improve your credit score by removing errors and omissions from your credit profile.

4. Maintain a healthy credit mix A balanced combination of secured and unsecured credit, when managed responsibly, can strengthen your credit profile over time. This means, if possible, try to maintain credit cards, home loans, personal loans, etc., properly and showcase years of integrity-driven repayment. This will help future lenders to trust you easily and offer you better loans with easier repayment terms.

5. Avoid frequent loan applications You can also improve your credit score by ensuring that you don’t rush in with too many credit applications. This is because sending multiple loan or credit card applications within a short period can result in repeated hard checks, i.e., hard inquiries on your credit profile, which may temporarily lower your score. Be aware of such pitfalls and showcase responsible behaviour in borrowing and repaying borrowed funds.

As Millennials and Gen Z continue to learn more about credit, improve and evolve their understanding of financial planning, credit health is naturally becoming a long-term asset rather than a short-term necessity.