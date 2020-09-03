How minimizing the investment costs will help you maximize the returns

For example, imagine that couple X are retiring today with a net worth of ₹3 crore. Normally, they should be able to spend 3.33% of ₹3 crore, which is ₹10 lakh during the first year of retirement. However, if they pay investment fees of 1% of ₹3 crore ( ₹3 lakh), then they’ll be left with only ₹7 lakh for their household expenses for the year. This reduction of 30% in their household budget may force them to change their lifestyle like living in a much smaller apartment and affect their goals like preventing them from travelling out of town to meet their children.