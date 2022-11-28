How MarketsMojo’s Mohit Batra stands apart in PMS field

My system unfortunately only looks at numbers that are declared by the companies to exchanges. However, at times we do audit reports for the exchanges, where we flag possible errors in the data. For example, if the company is doing ₹16 crore profit and suddenly reports a ₹200 crore profit, the system immediately raises an alert. So, I can then go to the exchange and flag the issue. Those kinds of data sanity checks we do before we even consider the numbers, but I can’t go beyond what the exchange is giving me. Yet, we do have multiple data capture points from Reuters, Bloomberg and CapitalMarket. So, we can reconcile those and see if there’s any differentiation.

