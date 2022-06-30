How Motilal Oswal’s Pratik Oswal makes his money grow3 min read . Updated: 30 Jun 2022, 11:07 PM IST
- Oswal swears by the ‘invest and forget’ mantra, invests close to 100% of his savings in equities
I was just 15 years old when I read the most complicated book ever; Theory of Investment Value by John Burr Williams." That, perhaps, explains why Pratik Oswal is head of the passive funds business at Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company Ltd. But, where it concerns investing strategy, he likes to keep it simple: invest and forget. Oswal, who is also the CEO of Glide Invest, shared his portfolio details and investing style for the special Mint series — Guru Portfolio.