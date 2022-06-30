How Motilal Oswal’s Pratik Oswal makes his money grow

“I was working in San Francisco in 2016, and one of my friends was in Coinbase. Since I was looking to apply for a job there, I thought that investing in crypto would help impress the recruiter. Unsurprisingly, it did not work. However, after that, I’ve never bought crypto. Plus, I still don’t fully understand it and hence stay away from it," he said. Along with crypto, international stocks and funds are less than 0.5% of his overall portfolio.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}