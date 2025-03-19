How MSMEs can access loans up to ₹1 crore without collateral—A complete guide

Economic success and creation of new jobs alongside innovation and growth stems from micro small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).
Securing finance has always proven challenging due to the necessity of collateral. The program creates an opportunity for MSMEs to acquire loans worth up to ₹1 crore without requiring any security pledges.
This article details the collateral-free business loan program which discusses both implementation and eligibility qualifications and features together with the loan process described specifically for MSMEs.
A collateral-free MSME loan is an unsecured business loan which supports micro small and medium companies by dispensing with requirements for security in the form of real estate equipment or inventory. The obstacle of securing loans without collateral becomes non-existent for small businesses that aim to grow and execute infrastructure investments or manage their working capital effectively.
The CGFTMSE program applies a guarantee fee which depends on loan amount.
Slab
Standard Rate (p.a.)
0-10 lakhs
0.37%
Above 10 lakhs but up to 50 lakhs
0.55%
Above 50 lakhs but up to 1 crore
0.60%
Above 1 crore but up to 2 crores
1.20%
Above 2 crores but up to 5 crores
1.35%
(Source: TATA Capital)
In conclusion, the program helps enterprises to develop their operations through investment opportunities while seeking economic expansion using no-collateral lending. Firms must examine loan interest rates and fees thoroughly to stay out of debt traps before borrowing money. By making calculations in advance enterprises can utilise these loans effectively so they do not lead to financial problems while helping them achieve success.
(Note: Raising a loan comes with its own risks. So, due caution is advised)