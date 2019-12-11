Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint

How much a house costs in Bengaluru

1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2019, 10:12 PM IST Livemint

  • Our compilation of property prices of prominent localities in major cities and surrounding areas across India may help you compare and make an informed decision
  • Here are prices of some properties in price bands of below 50 lakh, 50-75 lakh, and above 75 lakh

A house is probably the biggest spend for most Indians. And with urban population increasing manifold, buying a house in a large city, which is where most jobs are likely to be, has become difficult—the main obstacle being cost.

Determining a property’s value is difficult. Our compilation of property prices of prominent localities in major cities and surrounding areas across India may help you compare and make an informed decision.

Here are prices of some properties in price bands of below 50 lakh, 50-75 lakh, and above 75 lakh.


How much a house costs in Bengaluru
How much a house costs in Bengaluru

Click here to see the enlarged version of the graphic

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue