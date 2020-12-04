OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >How much a house costs in Bengaluru
An aerial view of Bengaluru. (PTI)
An aerial view of Bengaluru. (PTI)

How much a house costs in Bengaluru

1 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2020, 06:48 AM IST Livemint

  • Our compilation of property prices of prominent localities in major cities and surrounding areas across India may help you compare and make an informed decision
  • Here are prices of some properties in price bands of below 50 lakh, 50-75 lakh, and above 75 lakh

A house is probably the biggest spend for most Indians. And with urban population increasing manifold, buying a house in a large city, which is where most jobs are likely to be, has become difficult—the main obstacle being cost.

Determining a property’s value is difficult. Our compilation of property prices of prominent localities in major cities and surrounding areas across India may help you compare and make an informed decision.

Here are prices of some properties in price bands of below 50 lakh, 50-75 lakh, and above 75 lakh.

Here are prices of some properties in price bands of below <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 lakh, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50-75 lakh, and above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75 lakh
View Full Image
Here are prices of some properties in price bands of below 50 lakh, 50-75 lakh, and above 75 lakh
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
Bengaluru: Security officials stand guard at the entrance of church street, which is closed for motor vehicles during the Clean Air Street initiative on weekends, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (PTI)

Clean Air Street: Bengaluru to expand its weekend traffic ban initiative

1 min read . 29 Nov 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout