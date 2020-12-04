How much a house costs in Bengaluru

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Our compilation of property prices of prominent localities in major cities and surrounding areas across India may help you compare and make an informed decision
Here are prices of some properties in price bands of below ₹50 lakh, ₹50-75 lakh, and above ₹75 lakh
A house is probably the biggest spend for most Indians. And with urban population increasing manifold, buying a house in a large city, which is where most jobs are likely to be, has become difficult—the main obstacle being cost.
A house is probably the biggest spend for most Indians. And with urban population increasing manifold, buying a house in a large city, which is where most jobs are likely to be, has become difficult—the main obstacle being cost.
Determining a property’s value is difficult. Our compilation of property prices of prominent localities in major cities and surrounding areas across India may help you compare and make an informed decision.
Determining a property’s value is difficult. Our compilation of property prices of prominent localities in major cities and surrounding areas across India may help you compare and make an informed decision.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now