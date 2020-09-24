Home >Money >Personal Finance >How much a house costs in Chennai?
Photo: Mint

How much a house costs in Chennai?

Updated: 24 Sep 2020, 10:29 PM IST

  • A property price depends on various factors such as location, neighbourhood, quality of construction, amenities and age of building, among others
  • If you are in the market to buy a house in Chennai, here are the property prices across different parts of the city

A house is probably the biggest spend for most Indians. And with urban population increasing manifold, buying a house in a large city, which is where most jobs are likely to be, has become difficult—the main obstacle cost.

Determining a property’s value is difficult. Our compilation of property prices of prominent localities in major cities and surrounding areas across India may help you compare and make an informed decision.

Source : Cushman and Wakefield Research India
View Full Image
