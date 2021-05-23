{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A house is probably the biggest spend for most Indians. And with urban population increasing manifold, buying a house in a large city, which is where most jobs are likely to be, has become difficult—the main obstacle cost.

A house is probably the biggest spend for most Indians. And with urban population increasing manifold, buying a house in a large city, which is where most jobs are likely to be, has become difficult—the main obstacle cost.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

View Full Image How much a house costs in Chennai? Click on the image to enlarge