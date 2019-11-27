Photo: iStock (Photo: iStock)
Photo: iStock (Photo: iStock)

How much a house costs in Delhi-NCR

1 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2019, 11:07 PM IST Livemint

Here is the list of average price of flats across five price bands in Delhi-NCR

A house is probably the biggest spend for most Indians. And with urban population increasing manifold, buying a house in a large city, which is where most jobs are likely to be, has become difficult—the main obstacle being cost. Determining a property’s value is difficult. Our compilation of property prices of prominent localities in major cities and surrounding areas across India may help you compare and make an informed decision. Here are the prices of some properties across five bands.

Here are the prices of some properties across five bands.
Here are the prices of some properties across five bands.

Click here to see the enlarged version of the graphic

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue