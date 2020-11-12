How much a house costs in Delhi-NCR

Here is the list of average price of flats across five price bands in Delhi-NCR

A house is probably the biggest spend for most Indians. And with urban population increasing manifold, buying a house in a large city, which is where most jobs are likely to be, has become difficult—the main obstacle being cost. Determining a property’s value is difficult. Our compilation of property prices of prominent localities in major cities and surrounding areas across India may help you compare and make an informed decision. Here are the prices of some properties across five bands.

A house is probably the biggest spend for most Indians. And with urban population increasing manifold, buying a house in a large city, which is where most jobs are likely to be, has become difficult—the main obstacle being cost. Determining a property’s value is difficult. Our compilation of property prices of prominent localities in major cities and surrounding areas across India may help you compare and make an informed decision. Here are the prices of some properties across five bands.

View Full Image Our compilation of property prices of prominent localities in major cities and surrounding areas across India may help you compare and make an informed decision Click on the image to enlarge

View Full Image Our compilation of property prices of prominent localities in major cities and surrounding areas across India may help you compare and make an informed decision Click on the image to enlarge Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Topics Housing