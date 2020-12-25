Home >Money >Personal Finance >How much a house costs in Hyderabad
How much a house costs in Hyderabad1 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2020, 07:11 AM IST
- Our compilation of property prices of prominent localities in major cities and surrounding areas across India may help you compare and make an informed decision
A house is probably the biggest spend for most Indians. And with urban population increasing manifold, buying a house in a large city, which is where most jobs are likely to be, has become difficult—the main obstacle being cost. Determining a property’s value is difficult.Our compilation of property prices of prominent localities in major cities and surrounding areas across India may help you compare and make an informed decision.
Also Read | The global drive to reimagine capitalism
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Employer’s PF share cannot be deducted from member’s salary1 min read . 07:53 AM IST
NPS cheers investors with double-digit returns in 2020. Should you invest?1 min read . 06:55 AM IST
Investing sans goals may not get you desired result3 min read . 06:24 AM IST
Haven’t filed your tax return yet? Know what experts are saying about deadline extension2 min read . 24 Dec 2020
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.
×