How much a house costs in Hyderabad

How much a house costs in Hyderabad

iStock
10:00 PM IST

  • Our compilation of property prices of prominent localities in major cities and surrounding areas across India may help you compare and make an informed decision

A house is probably the biggest spend for most Indians. And with urban population increasing manifold, buying a house in a large city, which is where most jobs are likely to be, has become difficult—the main obstacle being cost. Determining a property’s value is difficult.Our compilation of property prices of prominent localities in major cities and surrounding areas across India may help you compare and make an informed decision.

