A house is probably the biggest spend for most Indians. And with urban population increasing manifold, buying a house in a large city, which is where most jobs are likely to be, has become difficult—the main obstacle cost. Determining a property’s value is difficult. Our compilation of property prices of prominent localities in major cities and surrounding areas across India may help you compare and make an informed decision. Here are prices of some properties in price bands of below Rs50 lakh, Rs50-75 lakh, and above Rs75 lakh.