Home >Money >Personal Finance >How much a house costs in Mumbai
Residential real estate (Mint)
Residential real estate (Mint)

How much a house costs in Mumbai

1 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2020, 11:00 PM IST Livemint

With increasing urban population, buying a house in a large city, has become difficult the main obstacle being cost

A house is probably the biggest spend for most Indians. And with urban population increasing manifold, buying a house in a large city, which is where most jobs are likely to be, has become difficult—the main obstacle being cost.

Determining a property’s value is difficult.Our compilation of property prices of prominent localities in major cities and surrounding areas across India may help you compare and make an informed decision. Here are prices of some properties in price bands of below 50 lakh, 50-75 lakh, and above 75 lakh.

Photo: istock
View Full Image
Photo: istock
Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Mumbai Indians are defending IPL champions.

Mumbai Indians add Pattinson after Malinga opts out of IPL

1 min read . 02 Sep 2020
Real estate is not a sure-fire route to great returns

Don’t switch from SIPs to real estate just because loan rates are low

2 min read . 02 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout