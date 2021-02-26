Home >Money >Personal Finance >How much a house costs in Pune
How much a house costs in Pune1 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2021, 06:29 AM IST
- Our compilation of property prices of prominent localities in major cities and surrounding areas across India may help you compare and make an informed decision
- Here are prices of some properties in price bands of below ₹50 lakh, ₹50-75 lakh, and above ₹75 lakh
A house is probably the biggest spend for most Indians. And with urban population increasing manifold, buying a house in a large city, which is where most jobs are likely to be, has become difficult—the main obstacle cost.
Determining a property’s value is difficult. Our compilation of property prices of prominent localities in major cities and surrounding areas across India may help you compare and make an informed decision.
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
‘Planning early can result in higher wealth creation’3 min read . 05:35 AM IST
Millennials borrowed for health and credit refinancing in 2020: Survey1 min read . 25 Feb 2021
You need to visit your bank lockers regularly. Know why1 min read . 25 Feb 2021
Credit card: Should you accept offer to raise credit limit?3 min read . 25 Feb 2021
Here are prices of some properties in price bands of below Rs50 lakh, Rs50-75 lakh, and above ₹75 lakh.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.
×