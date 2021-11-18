Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
How much a house costs in Pune

How much a house costs in Pune

Photo: iStock
1 min read . 09:41 PM IST Livemint

  • Here are prices of some properties in price bands of below 50 lakh, 50-75 lakh, and above 75 lakh

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A house is probably the biggest spend for most Indians. And with urban population increasing manifold, buying a house in a large city, which is where most jobs are likely to be, has become difficult—the main obstacle cost.

Determining a property’s value is difficult. Our compilation of property prices of prominent localities in major cities and surrounding areas across India may help you compare and make an informed decision.

Here are prices of some properties in price bands of below Rs50 lakh, Rs50-75 lakh, and above 75 lakh.

 

 

View Full Image
Mint 
Click on the image to enlarge

