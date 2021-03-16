How much a term life insurance policy cost at the age of 30?

Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com said it is ideal to get one at an early age because the premium payout is lower. For example, for a 45-year-old, a cover of ₹1 crore for 20 years could cost around Rs30,000 per year. But for a 30-year-old, the same cover for 35 years will cost around Rs10,000 a year. Therefore, you can provide comprehensive coverage to your family at very low costs even if you’re young and don’t have a large income.

