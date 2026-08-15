How much cash can you deposit in a savings account in a year? Here's what happens if you cross the limit

Cash deposits into a savings account may seem like a routine banking transaction, but large cash deposits can attract regulatory and tax scrutiny. Banks are required to report certain high-value cash transactions, be it withdrawal or deposit, to the income tax department.

Savings Accounts are opened to help people manage their money, which includes withdrawing or depositing cash, making payments etc. These limits exist to track and regulate such transactions, prevent suspicious activities such as tax evasion, money laundering, or the use of unaccounted cash.

What is the cash deposit limit in a savings account? Under current regulations, if the total cash deposits in a savings account exceed ₹10 lakh during a financial year, the bank is required to report this activity to the income tax department to review the source of the funds.

This ₹10 lakh per year limit applies to deposits made in one go or through multiple transactions in the relevant financial year. This does not automatically mean you will be subjected to scrutiny, but you may be asked to explain the source of the cash to receive a clean chit.

What if you exceed the ₹ 10 lakh threshold? When you deposit money into your Savings Account of a bank, the money is not taxable directly. However, exceeding certain limits may lead to tax implications that a taxpayer should be aware of.

If your cash deposits exceed ₹ 10 lakh in a financial year, then you are required to disclose the source of the funds while submitting your income tax return (ITR).

In cases where the funds come from taxable sources such as salary, business income, stock trading or rental income, they will be taxed according to the applicable income tax rules. The due date of filing ITR also depends on when your income profile, which means whether you have business income or not, audit and non-audit cases, among other details.

To avoid fines or fees, it is essential to maintain proper records of your finances. This includes documents like salary slips, business revenue records and rental agreements. Make sure to have these papers handy to confirm your deposits.

Key regulatory requirements Apart from the annual ₹10 lakh cash deposit or withdrawal threshold, bank customers must also be aware of a few additional compliance rules that apply to cash transactions, as per the income tax department.

PAN requirement: Any single cash deposit of more than ₹ 50,000 must be accompanied by a Permanent Account Number (PAN). If you don't have one, then you must submit Form 60. This compliance step ensures that the source of funds remain traceable.