How much cash can you deposit in a savings account in a year? Here's what happens if you cross the limit

Cash deposits into a savings account may seem like a routine banking transaction, but large cash deposits can attract regulatory and tax scrutiny. Banks are required to report certain high-value cash transactions, be it withdrawal or deposit, to the income tax department.
Savings Accounts are opened to help people manage their money, which includes withdrawing or depositing cash, making payments etc. These limits exist to track and regulate such transactions, prevent suspicious activities such as tax evasion, money laundering, or the use of unaccounted cash.
Under current regulations, if the total cash deposits in a savings account exceed ₹10 lakh during a financial year, the bank is required to report this activity to the income tax department to review the source of the funds.
This ₹10 lakh per year limit applies to deposits made in one go or through multiple transactions in the relevant financial year. This does not automatically mean you will be subjected to scrutiny, but you may be asked to explain the source of the cash to receive a clean chit.
When you deposit money into your Savings Account of a bank, the money is not taxable directly. However, exceeding certain limits may lead to tax implications that a taxpayer should be aware of.
If your cash deposits exceed ₹ 10 lakh in a financial year, then you are required to disclose the source of the funds while submitting your income tax return (ITR).
In cases where the funds come from taxable sources such as salary, business income, stock trading or rental income, they will be taxed according to the applicable income tax rules. The due date of filing ITR also depends on when your income profile, which means whether you have business income or not, audit and non-audit cases, among other details.
To avoid fines or fees, it is essential to maintain proper records of your finances. This includes documents like salary slips, business revenue records and rental agreements. Make sure to have these papers handy to confirm your deposits.
Apart from the annual ₹10 lakh cash deposit or withdrawal threshold, bank customers must also be aware of a few additional compliance rules that apply to cash transactions, as per the income tax department.
Hence, it is advisable to check your account statements regularly to ensure you are within the limits of cash deposits and withdrawals. Even if you cross the above mentioned cash transaction limit, keeping a record of every large withdrawal or deposit you make can save you from trouble later.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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